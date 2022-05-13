JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This animal is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson.

Copper is a male dog. He was just skin and bones when he came into the shelter just about two months ago. He had a broken hip and was on cage rest. Copper is now healed and is heartworm negative.

Copper is as sweet and loves puppies, kittens, and people.

If you are interested in adopting Copper, you can contact ARF on their Facebook page, or visit the ARF website at arfms.org and complete an application on the website.