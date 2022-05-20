JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This animal is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson.

Thomas is a 20 pound tabby cat. He is about two-years-old and is very healthy. He was recently neutered and had 11 shots. Thomas would be great for anyone that loves big cats.

Last week’s fur baby, Copper is still available. He is a Walker hound that loves puppies and people. He is very chill and is the perfect dog.

If you are interested in adopting Thomas or Copper, you can contact ARF on their Facebook page, or visit the ARF website at arfms.org and complete an application on the website.