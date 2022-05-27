JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This animal is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson.

Bono is a male dog. He is adventurous and seems to be excited by everything. He gets along with other dogs and cats. Bono enjoys car rides and has been at the shelter for a few years now. A home with people who could take him on an adventure would be great for Bono.

Since Bono is as senior dog, an approved application will be done at half price.

If you are interested in adopting Bono, you can contact ARF on their Facebook page, or visit the ARF website at arfms.org and complete an application on the website.