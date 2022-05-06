JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This animal is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson.

Honey is a playful three-month-old orange tabby. She is a rare tabby due to her unusual marmalade, yellow color. She has already been spayed.

Honey was a bottle fed baby, which makes her more interactive with humans. She also enjoys playing and eating cat food.

If you are interested in adopting Honey, you can contact ARF on their Facebook page, or visit the ARF website at arfms.org and complete an application on the website.