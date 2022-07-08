JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This animal is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson.

Ariel is an young, sweet, and outgoing dog. She weighs about 40 pounds. She is very friendly and gets along with everybody. She does not meet a stranger.

She is crate trained and will get on a leash. She’s very smart and easily trained. She’s already learned a few tricks.

If you are interested in adopting Ariel, you can contact ARF on their Facebook page, or visit the ARF website at arfms.org and complete an application on the website.