JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This animal is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson.

Baby Yoda was one of three kittens left at the ARF gate in a box this week. He’s too young to be adopted yet, but he needs someone to foster him.

ARF will provide all the foster supplies for Baby Yoda, including food, cat litter and litter pans.

If you are interested in fostering Baby Yoda, you can contact ARF on their Facebook page, or visit the ARF website at arfms.org and complete an application on the website.