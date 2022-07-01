JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This animal is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson.

Cooper is an 18-month-old Walker Hound. He is real calm and playful.

He had a hip injury after getting hit by a car. His hips had already started to heal.

If you are interested in adopting Copper, you can contact ARF on their Facebook page, or visit the ARF website at arfms.org and complete an application on the website.