JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. Fluffy is a large, 18 to 20-pound Nine Coon Norwegian Forest cat up for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) in Jackson.

Shelter staff said Fluffy is:

About six-years-old

Spayed

Up-to-date on everything

Leukemia negative

Friendly with other cats and dogs

Staff said she came into the shelter’s care after being left in a carrier outside a local vet’s office.

To adopt Fluffy, click here and hit the “adopt” button. Shelter staff will reach out after receiving an application.