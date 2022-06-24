JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. Fluffy is a large, 18 to 20-pound Nine Coon Norwegian Forest cat up for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) in Jackson.
Shelter staff said Fluffy is:
- About six-years-old
- Spayed
- Up-to-date on everything
- Leukemia negative
- Friendly with other cats and dogs
Staff said she came into the shelter’s care after being left in a carrier outside a local vet’s office.
To adopt Fluffy, click here and hit the “adopt” button. Shelter staff will reach out after receiving an application.