JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This animal is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson.

Gretta is a senior girl dog. She’s lost an eye because she had an eye disease. She’s a friendly dog and is house trained and crate trained.

She enjoys going on little slow walks, but she’s not going to be a jogger. She’s heartworm negative and never had any heartworms up to date on all of her shots. She is also spayed.

Gretta’s adoption fee has been waived for the appropriate family due to her being a senior dog. If you are interested in adopting Gretta, you can contact ARF on their Facebook page, or visit the ARF website at arfms.org and complete an application on the website.