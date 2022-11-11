JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal that’s waiting to be adopted in Mississippi. This animal is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson.

KitKat is a very small cat. She is about nine months old. ARF staff said she won’t be as small her whole life, but she’ll be a miniature cat.

She’s negative for feline aids and leukemia. She spayed and has had all of her shots.

If you’re interested in adopting KitKat, you can contact ARF on their Facebook page, or visit the ARF website at arfms.org and complete an application on the website.