JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This dog is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson.

Lillian is about three-and-a-half-months-old. She’s expected to grow up to 60 to 70 pounds when she’s fully grown.

ARF staff said she was rescued about three weeks ago at the Neshoba County Fairgrounds. She was in a ditch with no fur and mange. They said her fur is about 99% grown back in.

They said she gets along with dogs, cats and people. They also believe she will be easy to train.

If you are interested in adopting Lillian, you can contact ARF on their Facebook page, or visit the ARF website at arfms.org and complete an application on the website.