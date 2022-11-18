JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal that’s waiting to be adopted in Mississippi. This animal is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson.

Reba is a redheaded dog that is about three years old. She was found in Neshoba County with puppies. The puppies have since found their forever homes.

Reba has been spayed and has started heartworm treatment. She doesn’t like being left alone in a fence. She’ll climb out of the fence to find you. She needs to be an inside dog that goes out on walks. She really doesn’t want to be left alone to play by herself. She likes dogs and cats but doesn’t like storms.

If you’re interested in adopting Reba, you can contact ARF on their Facebook page, or visit the ARF website at arfms.org and complete an application on the website.