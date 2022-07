JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This animal is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson.

Rum Tug Tigger is very playful and very friendly.

ARF officials said they received him when he was about four-weeks old.

If you are interested in adopting Rum Tum Tigger, you can contact ARF on their Facebook page, or visit the ARF website at arfms.org and complete an application on the website.