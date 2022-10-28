JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This animal is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson.

Shelly is a border collie mix dog. She is about seven years old but is really little and does not look her age. The border collie can be seen in spots. She is a herding breed and would not be well in a house with a lot of small children playing football in the front yard.

Shelly is not fond with cats or other dogs. She needs to be the only dog.

If you are interested in adopting Shelly, you can contact ARF on their Facebook page, or visit the ARF website at arfms.org and complete an application on the website.