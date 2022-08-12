JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This animal is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson.

Will Ferrell is an three-year-old chunky dog. He is silly, playful and gets along with everybody. He plays hard on the playground. Will currently lives at a doggy daycare. He has not been tested around cats.

He is a good size, not too big, but has some weight on him. He’s also fully vetted, heartworm-negative, neutered, and ready to go. He’s already microchipped.

If you are interested in adopting Will Ferrell, you can contact ARF on their Facebook page, or visit the ARF website at arfms.org and complete an application on the website.