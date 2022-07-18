INDIANOLA, Miss. (WJTV) – Every summer, B.B. King would come back to his hometown, Indianola, Mississippi and perform for free at the B.B. King Homecoming as a gift to the place where he had his roots. B.B. was King for the day when he was here.

In 2008, Indianola gave back to the King with the opening of the B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center. The museum tells the story of a young Delta man with talent and a dream and how he hitchhiked out of the Delta to stardom and to fulfill his dream.

The kids were also important to B.B. He set aside a special area right down front for them to see the concert, and he always had time for them afterwards. That was the other reason he came back to the Delta; to show the kids you can be from here, but you can be whoever you want to be.

When Indianola decided to create the B.B. King Museum, they made the decision to make it a destination; a place to come to, and it is. It is worth the tank of gas to get to it and back.

After his death in 2015, B.B. was buried at the museum.