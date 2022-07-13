JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s an attraction that many drivers pass by in Jackson and unless you’re looking for it, you won’t find it.

The idea stemmed from Jackson native and Mississippi State University Graduate Christopher Lockhart in 2014. After visiting different waterways across Jackson with a boat, friends wanted to tag along. With more friends joining the fun, the number of boats slowly turned into a fleet.

That’s when Chris decided to launch a boat tour agency Capital City Kayaks for everyone of all ages to enjoy.

“I tell everyone when they arrive that kayaking is 75% relaxing and 25% steering. If you feel yourself getting tired, that just means you’re working too hard,” said Chris.

Crystal Lake, the body of water that’s now home to kayak tours, lies between an alignment of two cities Jackson and Flowood and two counties – Hinds and Rankin.

You paddle right, it’ll take you under the I-55 bridge in Jackson. You paddle left, it’ll take you through Flowood.

“Kayaking is learning how to drive a car for the first time, so what we’re doing is the equivalent of driving an empty parking lot. We’re not going to be merging on the interstate at 5:00 o’clock traffic. We’re going to be taking it low and slow. Foot is not going to be on the gas. Our goal is just to steer the boat where it needs to go,” said Chris.

For beginners and non-swimmers, the idea of kayaking may surely come with fears— worries of what’s in the water, questions of whether reptiles will emerge and how deep the water is.

“We provide instructions from start to finish. So for our first timers who have never done it, we provide everything from paddles, life vests, place you in the appropriate boat, and we tell you what to do and what to expect, what not to expect. A lot of people think we’re going to be out here paddling for our lives and going down waterfalls. No. Mississippi is pretty flat, so we don’t have to worry about that.”

Enjoyable moments for Chris? Seeing first-timers like WJTV 12 News’ Cianna Reeves accomplish their fears of water.

“A lot of people are really apprehensive about kayaking, especially if they don’t have swimming experience or if they heard about the wild dangers of Mississippi and what lurks in our water. But we are always here to reassure them, me and my staff, that everything is going to be just fine,” said Chris.

Since it is three to five feet deep water, the boat adventure is even cell-phone friendly. And, if you don’t want to paddle alone, well there’s a boat for two and three.

This attraction has lured people from Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Louisiana, which is why it’s considered a gas tank getaway for Mississippi friends and families. It’s right in our backyard.

To book a kayaking session, click here.