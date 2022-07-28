JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Eudora Welty’s home from her teens until her death in 2001 is located in Jackson, just across the street from Belhaven College on Pinehurst. The home is a museum of sorts today and has been left much as it was when she lived here and wrote here.

People who aren’t readers probably wouldn’t know Welty. People who’ve not read Welty probably don’t know some things about themselves that they would have found out from reading one of her characters.

Her stories include “Why I Live at the P.O.” and “The Worn Path.”

I never got to meet Welty, one of several Mississippians right here at home who I wish I could have met. Although, I have no clue what we would have talked about. My friend Willie Morris met her. Willie wrote “My Dog Skip” in case you need a nudging. He was greatly influenced by her.

“I once told Eudora that when I first read her short story, ‘The Worn Path,’ I was in about the 7th or 8th grade. I said to myself in some kind of mystical way, ‘I want to be a writer.’ I told Eudora that years later, and she said, ‘Well, I’m glad,’ in her usual warm and curious way,” said Morris.

Do they still read Welty in Junior High School? If not, maybe we ought to throw a story or two in to see who else discovers something life changing about themselves from a character written by the lady who lived on Pinehurst Street in Jackson.

The Eudora Welty House and Gardens is open for tours Tuesday through Saturday. You can go walk in the gardens for free any time the house is open. There is a fee to tour the house.