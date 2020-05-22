Living Local: May 22, 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - In the United States, almost one in four moms is taking on the challenge of raising kids alone as a single parent. Coronavirus and the social distancing that’s required to keep families healthy during the pandemic may be putting added strain on singles as access to their support systems diminish.

Eight-year-old Liliana Brewer plays alone and daily hugs from her grandmother have been reduced to a few minutes of FaceTime. School is a computer on her kitchen table. As Liliana said, “I’m missing my friends and my teacher.” Liliana’s not alone. Her mom Jessica misses her network, too and said she misses her “Close family members, friends with kids, having someone else to be able to help you parent, to give you those breaks.”