Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State
National
Coronavirus
International
12 News Connect
12 News Investigates
Border Report Tour
Crime Crisis: Focused on Solutions
Entertainment
Lottery
Newsfeed Now
Senior Spotlight Nominations
Watch Live
WJTV Mobile Apps
Top Stories
Family of man killed in Jackson wishes JPD would give more effort
Video
‘Hit list’ circulating at high school, offers cash to beat students up
Video
Lawsuit filed after boy dies from brain-eating amoeba allegedly found at splash pad
Video
Infants have 10 times more microplastic in their poop than adults, study suggests
Politics
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Washington DC
Top Stories
City of Terry hosts meet and greet for District 5 sheriff, constable candidates
Video
Top Stories
Lawmakers meet to discuss minimum wage in Mississippi
Video
Top Stories
Mississippi marks one year since anti-human trafficking bill was passed
Video
Reeves: No date for legislative session on medical marijuana
Video
Mississippi governor discusses state’s workforce development
Video
Mississippi Votes helps college students register to vote
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Severe Weather
Tropics
Operation Tornado
Science With Scottlin
Sports
The Sports Zone
The O.T.
SEC Football
SWAC
The Big Game
Geaux Black and Gold
Sanderson Farms
China 2022
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
5K
BestReviews
Cool Schools
Focused On Fitness
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Heart of the City
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hunger Action Month
Live Cameras
Living Local Videos
Mississippi Moment
Morning ‘Sip
Veterans Voices
Jobs
Virtual Job Fair
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Contests
Contest Winners
Search
Search
Search
Heart of the City
Heart of the City: Sabrina Howard
Video
Trending Stories
Mississippi agencies to release $246M in P-EBT benefits to children
Family of man killed in Jackson wishes JPD would give more effort
Video
Auburn man arrested in 13-month-old’s shooting death
Heart of the City: Sabrina Howard
Video
Mississippi Lottery announces end-date for 10 scratch-off games
Video