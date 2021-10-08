Heart of the City: 601 Studios, Music and Arts Academy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – What happens if we don’t teach the next generation about music and art? Luckily, there’s a place working to make sure we never have to answer that question.

601 Studios, Music and Arts Academy is teaching people of all ages, which is something close to Mitchell McGinnis’ heart.

“I grew up with music and art, and I know how it influenced me and my friends and family,” he stated.

Now, McGinnis works to provide an outlet for students, so they can grow no matter what career path they choose.

“It can be just a hobby for you. It can be a release, and it’s going to benefit you, even if ultimately you want to be a lawyer or a doctor. Some of the best lawyers and doctors I know are musicians also and that’s their release and hobby.”

Students seem to enjoy the lessons just as much as the teachers enjoy sharing their knowledge and skills.

With 601 Studios located in Jackson, it’s easier to tap into your artistic potential with or without an instrument.

McGinnis said it’s never too late for someone to learn about music and art, and he encourages everyone to give it a try.