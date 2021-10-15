Heart of the City: Alexis McGrigg

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Alexis McGrigg is a contemporary artist who uses her art to make you think deeper about blackness, space and identity.

“With my work, I’m trying to get people to recognized the vastness of what blackness can be, and there’s no one way it can exist, so to reevaluate their thinking about what their idea of that is,” she explained.

McGrigg has a special way of seeing things from the early stages.

“The shoulders and head, like that. Once I start to see it, then I start to work with it and pull it from the background and pushing that back and back.”

In the midst of creating, she’s also learning a new language. She will head to Paris next year for an amazing opportunity.

“I have an exhibition that opens at Almine Rech on January 8, 2022, so I’ll be there for about eight days.”

Her work will stay in Paris until February. She wants other artists to know that they’re not limited to Jackson or Mississippi.

“We’re not limited in the things that we can do. The thing we have to do is make them.”

McGrigg said she’s grateful for connections and people that reached back to help. Her work is currently at the Mississippi Museum of Art in Jackson.