Heart of the City: Sabrina Howard

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – From a young age, Sabrina Howard’s eye for art has been unlike anyone else’s.

“First grade was when my someone pulled my mom aside and said, ‘I think she has something.’ He and I remember being in a room with all these administrators, and they were like, ‘Hey, draw a ball,’ so I drew a ball, but of course, it was 3D,” she said.

Over the years, she has evolved into one of the most thought provoking artists in Jackson and decided this year to make the jump into being a fine artist.

“Right in the middle of the pandemic, I walked away from what would be consistent income, comfort zone, what I basically felt was complacency.”

Performing at various events across the city and beyond, she created some of the most incredible pieces in two hours or less.

With a deeper meaning like this piece called, ‘Chance for a 20,’ which uses change from a $100 bill from an audience member.

“I took his change and started adding them to the canvas and talked about change, and if we change the way we think about money and use it as a tool and not let it control our lives, we’d probably be much better people.”

Now, she’s passionate about passing her love of art and creation to the next generation of children and adults in Jackson.

“A lot of things that we create, with it being visual, musical or whatever, we can help others see things a little differently and think about our situations here and how they relate to the rest of the world.”

She’ll continue to honor those chain breakers and trailblazers in our community, speak truth to power and document history one piece at a time.