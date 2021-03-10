Hometown Heroes: Mr. Schommer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – When a teacher found out Obama Magnet Elementary won some prestigious awards, she said the partner in education awards are quote “the product of our school hero, Mr. David Schommer!” That’s why Stephanie Dees wrote us nominating him for this week’s 12 News Hometown Hero. The principal of Obama Magnet also told us he’s one of kind.

In the last year, schools have relied a lot on community partnerships to get through the pandemic.

Obama Magnet Elementry School is being honored for its hard work. Mr. David Schommer has been behind the scenes making sure the students’ education runs smoothly. He’s shoring up relationships in the community.

“When things arise like the pandemic, we don’t wait,” said Mr. Shcommber, gifted teacher. “We’re not waiting to see if someone will take care of us. Who do we know? How do we get funding in? How do we get donations? We basically do what we can to make it happen.”

Mr. Schommer worked with businesses in the community to get funding from the Selby and Richard McRae Foundation for an outdoor classroom, TikTok for headphones and listening centers and donations from Bowie-Audio visual, along with Office Depot and Huntington Ingalls for laptops and storage.

The Mississippi Association of Partners in Education recognized the Obama PTA Pandemic Partnership and Obama Magnet Playground Project Phase II with three awards, two governor’s awards and the elementary school partnership excellence award.

Mr. Schommer looks back at phase one of the playground.

“There was so much momentum created from phase one,” said Mr. Johnson. “The Jack and Jill Foundation stepped up and gave us $10,000 to not only finish phase one but to finish phase 2 of the playground project which includes refurbishing our basketball court, refurbishing

our goal and the playground equipment you see behind us that was refurbished and of course JPS gave us a canopy.”

Principal John Johnson says he’s dedicated, resourceful and that every school needs a Mr. Schommer.

Mr. Schommer says his father always taught him to go where you’re needed and that’s carried him through his career. The 19th Annual Governor’s Award Ceremony is March 26. It’s virtual.