Hometown Heroes: Canton woman dedicates years of her life to volunteer work

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton woman has dedicated more than a decade of volunteer work to community service.

Mary Johnson has lived in Canton for more than 60 years. She volunteers with numerous organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce, the Canton School District, and the Boy Scouts among others. She also helps out local law enforcement by cooking food for them.

“The fire department and police department all know me,” said Johnson, “When they see me coming they know I am going to help.”

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said Mrs. Johnson is always willing to help anybody.

“She has been doing a wonderful job working here in the community and has been doing it for years,” said Brown.

Mrs. Johnson said she helps people because it makes her feel good. She also hopes her eight kids will follow in her footsteps. Her daughter, Courtney Brown, said helping other people was instilled in her at such a young age.

“I noticed it as a little girl,” said Brown,” I was never home, I was always out doing something like feeding the homeless.”

Mrs. Johnson has won numerous awards for her community service. She said she will help the community as long as she can.

If you know someone who goes above and beyond in the community, send us an email to heroes@wjtc.com