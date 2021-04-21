Hometown Heroes: Jacquelin Marsaw

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Jacqueline Marsaw has been in the fight for equal rights since she was a child, and years later she’s someone people in the community look to for help.

For Jacqueline, home has always been in Natchez, and she is always giving back motivated to help others.

“I always find myself wishing I could help the world,” said Marsaw.

Her involvement includes serving as organizer and field director for the Natchez Chapter of National Action Network, secretary, president and vice president of the local NAACP where she has recruited more than 300 members. She also was the Adams Count liaison for the Democratic party during the presidential election and served on the Adams County Board of the Democratic party.

That’s just to name a few activities in the community. She’s also put together protests.

“I was once told I was an angry black woman. I’m not an angry black woman, I just hate to see injustices,” said Jacqueline.

That’s also where she’s heard from families affected by crime.

“Mothers always tell me how much pain they’re in,” said Jacqueline.

Her newest venture is organizing The Grieving Mother’s Society for parents who have lost children to violence or sickness.

Patty Woods nominated Jacqueline for this week’s Hometown Heroes and said Jacqueline is always concerned about other people and their well-being fights for the rights of others when they’ve been wronged. Patty said Jacqueline is the person they can call on when they are faced with adversity.

She is also dedicated to making the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Black History parades a success.