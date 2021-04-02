Hometown Heroes: Joycie Bright

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – In this week’s Hometown Heroes, we’re taking a look at a woman dedicated to teaching and getting students their GED’s. Vicksburg’s Joycie Bright goes above and beyond to educate the future of Mississippi.

Bright retired from Warren Central Junior High School in May 2013, but teaching wasn’t over for her. The following year, she started teaching science at Good Shepherd Community Center. She later took the position as GED director and raised $20,000 to keep the GED program open in 2017.

There wasn’t enough money for the GED program, and it ended in January 2019 at Good Shepherd. Joycie and other teachers worked until the end of the year for free because they didn’t want to let students down since they were so close to getting their GED’s.

She now has her own non-profit organization Faith Walker Learning Development Foundation for people who need help passing the GED, and standardized tests like the ACT. Her alma mater Alcorn State University allows her to use “The Center” to teach but the facility was closed last March because of the pandemic. Joycie and her staff are using distance learning. Her sister Brenda Allen admires Joycie’s dedication. Brenda nominated Joycie for this week’s Hometown Hero.

Joycie volunteers with New Beginning Church in the Christ Food Ministry and has been since 2019

to help those who are hungry. She’s also been collecting cleaning supplies since August of last year and preparing baskets she gives to the elderly, along with essential and frontline workers.