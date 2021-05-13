Hometown Heroes: Martha Jones

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Martha Jones has been involved in the church years ago singing in the choir and serving as a missionary holding several positions. Now, she’s a pastor.

“We going to make it. God promise me he would never leave me nor forsake me. I have a blessing. I want to say to you woman of God, ’cause I didn’t know this,” said Pastor Jones.

“No, she didn’t. She didn’t know anything about it Miss Jade,” said Sheila Snow.

Voted into the position January 30, she was then installed Sunday. Pastor Jones also makes history as the first African American woman in Attala County to lead two churches including her outreach ministry called Heaven Is My Goal.

Shelia said she is always helping people in need. Pastor Jones has also led jail revivals. She remembers how difficult it was to open Heaven Is My Goal. The building was in bad shape, a man told her to just put a match to it for insurance money, but she kept her faith in God.

“It took two and a half years to finish that building in 2016 God said he was going to open it up. Favor is better than money because I didn’t have any,” said Pastor Jones.

One messages she wants people to know: “If you a have a dream and God gives you a vision, don’t trust man, trust God. If he tell you to do it, you do it. He told Joshua, ‘I’ll be there with you until the end.'”