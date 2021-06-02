Hometown Heroes: Natchez woman volunteers to feed and inspires kids

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – This hometown hero is a woman from Natchez who not only volunteers to feed children, but inspire them too.

Kelley Gay is a children’s pastor who is currently going through ordination. She was looking for ways to help kids in need. She decided to meet up with the Orisha Mims, the principal of Joseph Frazier Elementary School.

“She just started meeting with me, seeing how she could help,” said Mims.

Gay said God led her to give back.

“If we can do anything to bring more life and light to the school, that is what it is all about,” said Gay.

Gay does many different things for the school. From giving teachers and staff snacks, to helping families get thanksgiving meals, to donating money.

“But the most important thing they do amongst everything else is the backpack program,” said Mims, “Every week they deliver foodbags and we give those bags to kids who really needs them in our school.”

Gay said she holds food drives four times a year in order to pay for the food. The backpacks are not just filled with food, they also have motivational notes inside. Gay said it is meant to inspire the kids.

“I love hearing that it is their favorite part,” said Gay.

Gay is not alone. She recruited her pastor and a few members of her church to help. That is how the group “Blessings for Bulldogs” was born. Together they help fill the school’s needs.

“Knowing the students had extra food from Blessings for Bulldogs made me rest better at night because they had something to get them through the weekend in case parents fell short,” said Mims.

Gay said she could not have done it without the help of her church and the staff at the school.

If you want to help or donate, you can reach Blessings for Bulldogs at blessingsforbulldogs@gmail.com