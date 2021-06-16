Hometown Heroes: Nurse practitioner focuses on treating diabetes patients

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the the Mississippi State Department of Health, (MSDH) Mississippi has the most diabetics in the whole country, and finding resources to treat diabetes can be difficult.

Nurse Practitioner Kishina Sanders specializes in helping those with diabetes. She works with a program part time in South Jackson to help diabetics find care. For Sanders, treating the disease comes from personal experience.

“I personally had gestational diabetes when I was pregnant with my son several years ago,” said Sanders. “I have family members who are diabetic, so I saw how it affected them and how it affected me.”

Sander’s colleague, Doctor Timothy Quinn, said there is a big need for more diabetic specialists in our state.

“Unfortunately in the state of Mississippi, the diabetic specialist, or endocrinologists, are very very few,” said Quinn.

When COVID-19 hit, the pandemic made it harder for those suffering from diabetes.

“It was difficult. A lot of people were just trying to live, just trying to eat, just trying to keep their sanity,” said Sanders.

Despite the pandemic, she continued treating her patients.

“It feels great to be able to help them, because they have so many things working against them. Making a difference in their life makes you feel good. It is very rewarding.”

Quinn said Sanders is one of the most compassionate people he has ever worked with.

“I actually caught her crying because a patient was having such a bad outcome,” said Quinn. “Sanders took the patient by the hand and at the end of the day made that patient turn her life around.”

Sanders said she just loves helping people.

“The most fulfilling thing is just seeing them make a change and a positive difference in their life.”

