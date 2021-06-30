Hometown Heroes: Volunteer firefighter dedicates nearly two decades to serve community

WESSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Volunteer firefighter Collin Bingham has dedicated nearly two decades of his life to help the Loyd Star Fire Department in Lincoln County.

Bingham is in charge of driving the firetruck when he’s volunteering. He has been with the department for 18 years.

“I have been around it my whole life,” said Bingham, “My father was a fire chief.”

Heath Haas, who volunteers with Bingham said he is respected by everyone at the fire department.

“We love him to death, he is a good old dude,” said Haas, “He is more than a friend, more than a fellow firefighter, he is a brother to me. He has helped train me the last three years.”

Bingham used to fight fires when he was volunteering. That changed when he was diagnosed with nonalcoholic cirrhosis of the liver in 2019.

“We were all shook when we heard the news about the liver disease,” said Haas, “So we all came together and decided in his best interest to pull him away from fighting fires. He now drives trucks, goes to medical calls and stuff like that.”

Bingham does not mind as long as he gets to help the community.

“Most days I feel pretty good,” said Bingham, “But somedays I just get exhausted real easy.”

Bingham continues to volunteer despite it all.

“When people call for us it is in their worst times,” said Bingham, “I have seen people in their worst times and they are a lot worse off than me when they call for help.”

Helping others is what keeps Bingham going. He said he is doing well and is still waiting on a transplant.

If you know someone who does good in the community, let us know. Send an email to heroes@wjtv.com tell us who they are, why you are nominating them and how to reach them.