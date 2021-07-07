Hometown Heroes: Volunteer gives back to groups across Mississippi

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Some people just love helping others without expecting anything in return. In today’s Hometown Heroes we focus on a woman who has volunteered at many different organizations with goals of bettering the community.

Amanda Fontaine works at the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters. When she is not working she is volunteering.

“I just think I have been blessed and I just love to do anything that I can for others,” said Fontaine, “I just love to work in a group and love to make things happen.”

Fontaine has volunteered in numerous organizations… from Touch a Truck, to the Junior League of Jackson, to the Mississippi Burn Foundation, and the American Cancer Society to name a few. Currently, she is the Chair for the Circle of Red for the American Heart Association.

“One reason I was super excited I was working with the American Heart Association was because my mom had a brain bleed and my dad has had two strokes and heart issues,” said Fontaine, “The American Heart Association is something near and dear to my heart.”

When she is not working with nonprofits she is out just helping people.

“Last week I went to serve food for Shower Power,” said Fontaine, “I just loved it. It is so amazing to see their sweet faces and be able to connect.”

This is all volunteer work, she does not get paid to help. So how does she find the time to do all of this?

“It is all about time management,” said Fontaine.

When Fontaine learned she was nominated, she was humbled.

“I am just so honored,” said Fontaine.

Fontaine said she will continue giving back to those in need.

