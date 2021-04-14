Hometown Heroes: Mental Health Advocate helps homeless

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Mental Health America, the number of people with mental health issues is skyrocketing, specifically, among the homeless population.

Brad Davis is a mental health advocate looking to help make a difference for those who are homeless, like a man that just goes by the name “Tyrone.”

“I know him from the park,” said Tyrone, “I met him about four years ago. They give food through the weekdays, Saturdays and Sundays.”

Davis has been a mental health advocate for 18 years. He saw a particular need to help when the pandemic started.

“In the process of quarantining people lost focus of the outside world,” said Davis, “And so we wanted everyone to know even if you are going through something, you can still spread love regardless of what you are going through. That is why we started.”

Davis gives food and water out about four times a month. To him, it is not just about helping people in the moment, but making sure he stays connected with them.

“I run across a lot of guys, a lot of young ladies,” said Davis, “I do my best to try to keep track of them as far as how they are doing. Whether they need to be admitted to certain hospitals, if they need to be counseled, or things of that nature. The term “Spreading love” is something I wish more people would adopt because love is sometimes left out of the equation.”

Davis said he does what he does because he believes it is a blessing to be a blessing to someone else.

If you know someone who goes above and beyond in the community, send an email to heroes@wjtv.com