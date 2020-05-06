Honoring Mothers: Andrew’s Mom

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJTV) – Mother’s day is coming up on Sunday (May 10). In honor of the occasion, 12 News would like to introduce you to some of our mothers. My mom is Susan Harrison of Chattanooga, Tennessee. She still lives in the house she shared with my dad. They were married for more than 50 years. My mom grew up in Lebanon, Illinois where she was among other things, a life guard and high school cheerleader. She went on to graduate with highest honors from Northwestern University with a degree in Speech Language Pathology. She held numerous titles during her long professional career. She and my dad made sure all three of their children graduated from college. She is a good cook and she won more running trophies than we could fit in our house. Susan Harrison is a mother of 3 and a grandmother of 5, and I’m proud to call her mom.