Honoring Mothers: Andrew’s Mom

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The National PTA designates the first week of May as Teacher Appreciation Week every year. And the National Education Association designated today as National teacher Appreciation Day.

Parents have always appreciated teachers. We have suspected it can't be an easy job; guiding a classroom of students through the halls of knowledge. And not only guiding, but motivating them.

Until this year. Now ,we know how hard a job teaching is because another by-product of COVID-19 is that parents have become the teachers. They have to come to terms with what it takes to motivate a child to learn something. And at the same time, you have to run the house and probably still work your jobs and stay sane. Same thing teachers have to do, day after day, year after year, except it's not even their children they are teaching.

The things I remember most about my teachers are some off-hand complimentary comment about something that I did that probably didn't mean a thing to them, but actually changed my life and my self perspective. They are more than teachers. They are character builders and counselors and referees.

But you know that now. So this fall when the kids go back to the classroom, let's cut the teachers some slack and really appreciate what they do.