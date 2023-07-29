JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Keath Killebrew Memorial Rodeo kicked off on Friday at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.

The two-day rodeo, which honors the late Keath Killebrew, brought all ages to the coliseum. The opening night featured many activities, including a performance by Chapel Hart.

“We got a chance to meet with Alyssa Killebrew, Keath’s wife, and we got to meet with her earlier and what a beautiful soul and her reason for doing this. Cultivating farmers, and keeping farming alive. We’re just super honored to be a part of this celebration and this memorial rodeo, So, it means a lot for us, and we just hope we get to come year, after year, after year and be able to contribute in some way,” band members said.

Preston Gray, a bull fighter, said this opportunity is one he and his fellow competitors will never forget.

“You know, they’re thousands of bull fighters, you know, in the United States that can have the opportunity to do this. And to be two guys from the state of Mississippi, to have such a big rodeo, you know, of this level and caliber, to be chosen to represent our home state and a community of people to bring this type of rodeo to the state of Mississippi is something that we will never forget,” Gray said.

All proceeds from the rodeo will benefit the Keath Killebrew Charisma Award Fund.