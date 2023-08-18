JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman participating in a bull poker competition at the Keath Killebrew Memorial Rodeo in July has gone viral.

Nicole Garrard-Black participated in bull poker to help her friend, Alyssa Killebrew, raise money for her husband and for working with children in agriculture.

Garrard-Black said she didn’t exactly know what bull poker was, but she always wanted to ride a bull for 2.7 seconds. After losing her husband, she said she has no fears.

“Two and a half years ago, my husband died of terminal cancer, and I have regrets. Since he’s died, I am not scared of anything anymore, and I don’t want to live my life with regrets. If I want to do something, I do it,” Garrard-Black said.

Garrard-Black said she and her husband were adventurous people, and this is why she participated in the competition.

The video circulating online has gone viral. It shows Garrard-Black being tossed in the air when she competed in the rodeo. The video has garnered millions of views.

“There’s several, several videos on TikTok. Like I said, my nephew, Barrett, has been sending me probably eight or nine different videos. I’ve been seeing them you know, rotate around Facebook, Instagram, everywhere,” she said.

Garrard-Black said it’s funny that the video has gone viral.

Alyssa Killebrew asked her what she wanted to do since the video has received so much attention. Garrard-Black said she wants to raise awareness for young adults, ages 18 to 24, to get on their feet and collect funds for Southern Christian Services, a nonprofit charity.

“I really want to bring awareness to this charity that I love. It helps somebody that I know, and I ask them, ‘What did they need?’ They needed dry goods. They needed plates, bowls, silverware, and they need luggage,” she explained.

Garrard-Black said she can check participating in a bull poker competition off her list. She said Killebrew and herself have been talking about plans for the next rodeo. Garrard-Black said the next rodeo should be on everyone’s radar.