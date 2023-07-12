JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The inaugural Keath Killebrew Memorial Rodeo will be held at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson from July 28-29.

Mississippi’s own Chapel Hart will perform on July 28, and Drake Milligan will perform July 29.

The event will be one of the largest two-day rodeos in the nation featuring over 500 contestants participating in standard rodeo events.

The Keath Killebrew Memorial Rodeo will benefit the Killebrew Ag Foundation. The foundation provides scholarships and other programs to support Mississippi youth interested in agriculture.

“My husband did give his life to agriculture, and I want to keep his spirit alive. And so, we have started scholarships. We’ve already started giving educational scholarships, and we are building a residential farm school in Horseshoe, Mississippi, where my husband grew up. And we are going to teach young men and women how to farm, and so we really need your support. Get out and buy tickets for this awesome event and know that your dollars are going for something amazing. This is the real meaning of sustainability in our young farming generation,” said Dr. Alyssa Killebrew, with the Kellibrew Ag Foundation.

Tickets to the rodeo are on sale now and can be purchased here or at the Mississippi Box Office.

The Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo will take place the same weekend, July 28-30, in the Mississippi Trade Mart.