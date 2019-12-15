Living Local 12/13/19

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) - There are live nativity scenes at churches all over this time of the year. The the range in size and scope, from simply Mary and Joseph and the babe in a manger, all the way up to what Lakeshore Church does in Byram.

" It starts with creation. Half of it leads all the way to the manger. And that’s in the center paring lot. It’s in the center of the campus if you will. Then comes around ‘course we have the crucifixion, we have the resurrection and the assertion," said Jay Frazier, Sr. Pastor of Lakeshore Church.