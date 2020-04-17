Living Local: April 17, 2020

Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
National
International
Newsfeed Now
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Bakersfield firefighters help cancer survivor celebrate his 13th birthday
Video
Top Stories
Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Bolivar, Yazoo, Montgomery, Perry and Claiborne counties
Top Stories
Clarke Co. EMA discusses preparing for more severe weather
Video
Digital First: Vicksburg family creates all natural hand sanitizer
Walmart meets commitment to hire 150,000 associates, pledges to hire 50,000 more
Video
California boy creates ‘Quarantine Cookbook’
Video
Politics
Mississippi Primary Election Results
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Mississippi Governor’s Debate
Town Hall
Washington DC
Top Stories
Warren is latest former presidential rival to back Biden
Top Stories
Obama endorses Biden, says former VP has ‘qualities we need’
Video
Top Stories
Sanders endorses former rival Biden for president
Video
Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus wants healthcare availability addressed after COVID-19 deaths of African Americans
MSGOP State Convention postponed
Gov. Reeves signs executive orders to suspend political & business gatherings
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Mississippi Flooding
Operation Tornado
Sports
The Sports Zone
SEC
SWAC
NFL Draft
M BRAVES
Pine Belt News
Focused On Those Who Serve The Pinebelt
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Mississippi Primary Election Results
Living Local
Black History Month
Chalk Talk
Cool Schools
Digital Digest
Focused On Fitness
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Focused On Those Who Serve
Living Local Videos
The Mel Robbins Show
Millennial Matters
Mississippi Moment
MS Most Wanted
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Parenting 101
Remarkable Women: Mississippi
Veterans Voices
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Contests
BASKETBALL MADNESS BRACKET CHALLENGE
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
The VeryVera Show
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi
Coronavirus Information
Schools Closed due to Coronavirus
School Lunch Programs
What to Know About Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tests by State
Living Local: April 17, 2020
Living Local
Posted:
Apr 17, 2020 / 04:08 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 17, 2020 / 04:18 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Living Local showcases highlights throughout the metro.
Living Local: April 17, 2020
Video
Chalk Talk: April 17, 2020
Video
Chalk Talk: April 16, 2020
Video
Chalk Talk: April 15, 2020
Video
Chalk Talk: April 14, 2020
Video
Chalk Talk: April 13, 2020
Video
Chalk Talk: April 12, 2020
Chalk Talk: April 10, 2020
Video
Chalk Talk: April 9, 2020
Video
Chalk Talk: Mississippians show off creative skills with chalk
Video
Chalk Talk: “Worry ends where faith begins”
Video
The Power of Chalk in the Bridgewater neighborhood
Video
Trending Stories
Police seize narcotics, $21,244 in cash: Hattiesburg
‘Payment Status Not Available’: IRS explains error message on ‘Get My Payment’ tool
Video
Jackson Police arrest man for attacking and kidnapping elderly mother
Gov. Reeves extends shelter-in-place order to April 27
Video
Watch Live