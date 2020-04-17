Living Local: April 17, 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - We need to be in prayer for our state and national leaders, because they have a big decision to make in the next few days: when to call off sheltering in place and open up the economy again. Now, a lot of us haven’t seen a lot of change anyway. We come to the TV station to do what we can’t do at home. 'Course, I’ve worked from the house more than the office for years, anyway.

But others have seen a big change. There’s a bunch of folks who are getting cabin fever from being shut away from work, but many have also been shut out of work. Department stores are closed and restaurants are closed. I find it ironic that, here in the middle of a health crisis, many clinics are having to lay off staff or close locations. I guess we are afraid we might catch something worse if we go to the doctor right now.