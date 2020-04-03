Living Local: April 3, 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Right now, every American’s life and routine has been disrupted. Schools are closed, families are sequestered, people are worried about the health of loved ones, and of course, there’s the fear of the unknown. So, what’s the best way to talk to your kids about coronavirus, without increasing their anxiety?

The images are everywhere, so it’s natural that our kids hear more than we think they do about coronavirus.