Living Local: February 7, 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Cards, flowers and sweet sentiments are expected for Valentine's Day. But somewhere along the way, chocolate worked itself into the mix. It now has a preeminent position, to the point where Nandy’s Candy in Jackson places Valentine's Day right up there with Christmas, in a way.

"This is the busiest volume in the shortest amount of time. So, as I say, Christmas is the marathon. This is the sprint," said Nandy's Candy owner, Emmie King.