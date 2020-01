JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Marshall Ramsey creates not only words but thoughts and ideas and opinions - mostly his - in our minds with the cartoons he creates. Some of the situations he draws are so obvious they fall right out of the sky - sort of like the five inches on rain on Governor Reeves’ inauguration parade day. Other days, he just comes to the office with no more on than a deadline looming before him and a blank page on his desk.

"Yea, I always joke that there’s probably a dent in my desk where I beat my head against the desk every day," said Ramsey, political cartoonist.