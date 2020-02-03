Living Local: January 31, 2020

SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - It’s a dreary drive along Highway 61 south of Rolling Fork going toward Vicksburg right now. ‘Course, Delta soggy fields are everywhere all the way up to Memphis. But winter rains in the Delta mean more to people who live down here, in the South Delta. Because under the worst circumstances, winter rains last all the way into summer- like they did last year- because the Mississippi River stayed high and the Delta backwater couldn’t drain out like it’s supposed to.

The ultimate key to letting the Delta drain is the level of the Mississippi River. The river used to flood the whole Delta annually until they built the levees. But every once in a while, it liked to revisit it’s old stomping grounds. So, they built the Steel Bayou Flood Gates, so when the river gets high, the gates are closed to keep the water out of the Delta. But when the backwater is already in the Delta, those same gates keep the water in until the river level drops.