Living Local: March 27, 2020

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - Edwin Alford invited me to his yard north of Brandon last week to show us some plants that all of a sudden popped up a couple of years ago and continue to come back and spread.

And we decided it might be a pitcher plant of some variety. Certainly not the kind that grows in the wild in bogs and wet places in south Mississippi, but similar. Well, Betty Jacobs emailed more information about the plants. She says she used to see them all the time but hasn’t in years, and she says they are called Jack in the Box or Jack in the Pulpit. And if this is what’s growing in Edwin’s yard, then they may be more like calla lilies than pitcher plants.