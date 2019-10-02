Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Border Report Tour
Hispanic Heritage Month
Local News
National
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Clinton hosts National Night Out
Top Stories
Warner pushes for protection of whistleblower in impeachment inquiry
Top Stories
Tailgate Talk: Saints Fans Discuss Superdome Atmosphere, Confidence in Bridgewater & Score Predictions Ahead of Dallas Match-up
FEMA works to help flood victims sign up for aid
Commission hands over Tisdale library to Jackson
Thompson says Trump is ‘not concerned about the fact that he broke the law’; pushes impeachment
Politics
Election Results
Election
MS Lt. Governor Debate
Neshoba County Fair
GOP Governor Debate
Mississippi Insight
Washington-DC
Top Stories
Public Service Commissioner Candidate: De’Keither Stamps
Top Stories
Public Service Commissioner Candidate: Brent Bailey
Top Stories
Senate Democrats continue push for action on gun control
Congress grills social media companies on efforts to prevent online violence
Attorney General Jim Hood reveals plans for work force training and community college tuition
Lt. Governor Tate Reeves accepts debate offers from WJTV
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Operation Tornado
Sports
The Sports Zone
SEC Football
Pro-Football Challenge
Geaux Black and Gold
Brave Reporter
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt Elections
CW
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Living Local
The Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Comic Con
Living Local Videos
MS Most Wanted
Focused On Mississippi
Cool Schools
Focused on Mental Health
Focused On Fitness
Focused On Those Who Serve
Focused On Pets
Furcast Photo Submission
Pet of The Week
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Living Local 9-27-2019
Living Local Videos
Posted:
Oct 2, 2019 / 06:58 AM GMT-0500
/
Updated:
Oct 2, 2019 / 06:58 AM GMT-0500