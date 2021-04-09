Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Watch Live
Coronavirus
Local News
State
National
International
12 News Investigates
Live Cameras
Lottery
Border Report Tour
Newsfeed Now
12 News Connect
WJTV Mobile Apps
Top Stories
Registration open for new JPS summer camp program
Top Stories
Weekend events have contingency plans in case of severe weather
Video
Two men charged with kidnapping in Jackson
Gallery
Storm Team 12: Significant severe storms possible overnight, with extreme winds, large hail, & tornadoes
Video
Mount Zion M.B. Church to offer COVID-19 vaccinations
Politics
Election
Election Results
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Washington DC
Top Stories
Organizations band together to get Medicaid Expansion initiative on Mississippi ballot
Top Stories
Mississippi Attorney General opposes pro-union bill passed in House
Video
Top Stories
Outcome of Laurel municipal primary election
Video
Candidates confirmed for Jackson mayoral election in June
Video
Digital First: Mayfield shares ideas, plans after being reelected as Vicksburg’s North Ward Alderman
Video
Mississippi sees low voter turnout on municipal primary election day
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Severe Weather
Sports
The Sports Zone
The O.T.
SEC
SWAC
NFL Draft
Geaux Black and Gold
Japan 2020
Masters Report
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
Black History Month
Cool Schools
Focused On Faith
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Hometown Heroes
Living Local Videos
Millennial Matters
Mississippi Moment
Parenting 101
Remarkable Women: Mississippi
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
Contest Winners
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Living Local: April 9, 2021
Living Local Videos
Posted:
Apr 9, 2021 / 12:55 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 9, 2021 / 12:55 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (
WJTV
) – Living Local showcases highlights throughout the metro.
Trending Stories
Storm Team 12: Significant severe storms possible overnight, with extreme winds, large hail, & tornadoes
Video
Alcorn State student airlifted to hospital after being shot on campus
Video
Two men charged with kidnapping in Jackson
Gallery
DMX dead at 50, family confirms
Video
Fire damages MSU Extension Service office in Pearl River County
Video