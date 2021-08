JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - To combat the growing number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Mississippi, leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson announced on Friday that being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will now be a requirement of employment/enrollment.

As part of the UMMC COVID-19 Vaccination Policy change, the deadlines associated with each phase outlined in the policy has been adjusted. The updated deadlines for each phase are the following: