JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) in Mississippi voted against mandating students and employees to show proof of vaccination as a condition of employment or enrollment at a special emergency called meeting on Friday.

“The Board of Trustees strongly recommends all eligible students and employees within the university system get vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Dr. J. Walt Starr, president of the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning. “The vaccine is clearly the best protection against COVID-19 infections, transmissions, and has been medically reviewed and approved by our country’s leading scientific experts. However, the Board does not deem it prudent to require it as a condition of employment or enrollment, except at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and other clinical settings.”