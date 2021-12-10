Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State
National
Coronavirus
International
12 News Connect
12 News Investigates
Border Report Tour
Crime Crisis: Focused on Solutions
Entertainment
Lottery
Senior Spotlight Nominations
Watch Live
WJTV Mobile Apps
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Congress concerned as tensions rise between Russia and Ukraine
Video
MDOT to host job fair Dec. 14
Man wanted for two Jackson business robberies
Gallery
445 new coronavirus cases, 9 additional deaths in Mississippi
Politics
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Washington DC
Top Stories
Mississippi’s legislative budget recommendation leaves out teacher pay raise
Video
Top Stories
Hickman sworn in as Mississippi District 32 Senator
Video
Top Stories
Lawmakers wanted input on spending $1.8 billion in pandemic stimulus. They got $7 billion in requests.
Video
Most Mississippi employees eligible for January pay raise under new salary classification system
Video
Tyree Jones sworn-in as Hinds County Sheriff
Video
Attorney General Lynn Fitch paying outside law, PR firms for fight against abortion
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Severe Weather
Live Cameras
Tropics
Operation Tornado
Science With Scottlin
Sports
The Sports Zone
The O.T.
SEC Football
SWAC
The Big Game
Geaux Black and Gold
China 2022
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
BestReviews
Cool Schools
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Home for the Holidays
Living Local Videos
A Mississippi Carol: Capital City Lights
Mississippi Creates
Mississippi Moment
Morning ‘Sip
Jobs
Virtual Job Fair
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Contests
Remarkable Women Nominations
WJTV Home for the Holidays 2021
Contest Winners
Search
Search
Search
Living Local: December 10, 2021
Living Local Videos
by:
Devan Gray
Posted:
Dec 10, 2021 / 11:13 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 10, 2021 / 11:13 AM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (
WJTV
) – Living Local showcases highlights throughout the metro.
Trending Stories
Jones County deputies arrest 2 on narcotics, weapons charges
Gallery
Former MDOC probation officer indicted on two more counts of embezzlement
Video
Storm Team 12: Severe storms possible overnight
Video
Suspect in murder of MHP Lt. Troy Morris being held in Adams County Jail
Video
Jackson neighbors outraged by illegal dumping of Clarion Ledger newspapers
Video