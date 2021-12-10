Living Local: December 10, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will partner with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair.

The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the Jackson Medical Mall at 350 W. Woodrow Wilson Avenue. The fair will take place near the Dr. Ollye Shirley Media Room.