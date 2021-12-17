Living Local: December 17, 2021

FRIDAY: Warmth continues for Friday afternoon, as highs approach 80 degrees in many locations. That would be 20° above normal! Skies will be mostly cloudy this afternoon with a light south breeze. The record high temperature for December 17th in Jackson is 82 degrees from 1924. A few showers are possible this evening through the overnight period, mainly south east of Jackson in the Pine Belt.

WEEKEND: Temperatures be in the lower 70s early Saturday afternoon before rain moves into Mississippi. The rain will be associated with a cold front that is bringing in cooler air. There will likely be some thunderstorms Saturday, and a Level 1 "MARGINAL" severe risk includes all of Central Mississippi. Gusty winds and heavy rain will be the primary threats, but small hail or weak rotation may be possible to the south in Louisiana.